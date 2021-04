Pentagon "reasonably certain" hell-fire missile fired by drone killed Jihadi John In 2014, Mohammed Emwazi became a symbol of the brutality that ISIS was capable of Jihadi John, as he came to be known, beheaded several westerners including journalists James Foley, Steven Sotloff, and aid worker Peter Kassig. Today in Baghdad, Army Colonel Steven Warren said that the Pentagon is "reasonably certain" Emwazi was killed last night by a hellfire missile fired by a drone. Chip Reid has more.