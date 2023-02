Pentagon briefing on "high-altitude object" shot down off Alaska Pentagon spokesman Gen. Patrick Ryder held a briefing Friday about the "high-altitude object" shot down in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska. He said it was about the size of a small car, but its origins and other details are still under investigation. It comes less than a week after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Watch the full briefing.