Pennsylvania top election official says that 2020 litigation upheld that "elections were accurate" Top elections officials from two of the top battleground states, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennyslvania Al Schmidt and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, tell "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that they are confident in their states' election systems despite false claims of election fraud, they are confident in their systems. In Pennsylvania in particular, Schmidt said the litigation after the 2020 election showed that in "every one of those cases upheld that our elections were accurate and were not susceptible to any sort of widespread voter fraud or anything like that."