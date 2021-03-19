Pencils of Promise philanthropist of finding purpose, creating change Pencils of Promise is a non-profit organization that has built nearly 200 schools across Africa, Asia and Latin America. The founder and CEO Adam Braun discusses his book "The Promise of a Pencil: How an Ordinary Person Can Create Extraordinary Change," lessons learned and working with Justin Bieber. The book is #2 on the NY Times Best Seller list, and all proceeds will go directly to Pencils of Promise. It is published by Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS.