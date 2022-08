Pence will consider testifying before Jan. 6 panel if asked Former Vice President Mike Pence said he hasn't ruled out testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, saying he "would consider" it if invited to do so. He also urged Republicans to stop attacking the FBI over its search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani appeared before a grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Jeff Pegues has the details.