Pence says U.S. will move embassy to Jerusalem next year

Vice President Mike Pence addressed Israel's Knesset, or parliament, Monday and said the U.S. plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by the end of 2019. The Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December sparked protests among Palestinians. CBS News State Department reporter Kylie Atwood joins CBSN to discuss what was the behind the decision to move the embassy sooner and how Palestinians are reacting.
