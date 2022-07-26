CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Police release videos of Dallas airport shooting; suspect charged
Man who assaulted police officers on Jan. 6 gets 63 months in prison
Pence says he and Trump "may differ on focus"
U.S. spots first monkeypox case in a pregnant woman as cases climb
Many workers are either out sick with COVID-19 or on vacation
GOP rep attended gay son's wedding days after opposing marriage equality bill
Russia says it will drop out of International Space Station after 2024
More human remains found at Lake Mead
Soccer player dies after being injured in brawl during game
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Pence says he and Trump "may differ on focus"
Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Young Americas Foundation Student Conference Tuesday, telling attendees that while he and former President Donald Trump have a shared approach to issues facing the country, they "may differ on focus."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On