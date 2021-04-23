Live

Pence campaign plane skids off LaGuardia runway

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence's campaign plane has skidded off the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. CBS News campaign reporter Alan He was on the plane during the incident and has the story.
