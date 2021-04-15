Live

Peggy Noonan on state of GOP race

Despite recent attacks and the worldwide terror threat, Republican candidates Ted Cruz and Donald Trump focused on attacking each others wives. With analysis on the 2016 GOP race, Peggy Noonan joins CBSN.
