Pee-wee's famous bike sold for thousands. Here's where it might end up next One of the custom stunt bikes used in the 1985 cult classic "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" has a new owner after being sold at auction for $125,000. The buyers, longtime fans of the film, say they plan to preserve the prop and make it available for public display, offering other fans a chance to relive the character's famous quest to the Alamo.