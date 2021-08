Pediatrician on Pfizer's FDA approval and why we now need COVID vaccines for kids under 12 The FDA's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has cleared the way for more schools and businesses to issue vaccine mandates, but it's not yet approved for kids. Dr. Dyan Hes, a pediatrician in New York City, joined CBSN to discuss the impact of this decision and the importance of getting vaccines authorized for children under 12.