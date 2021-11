Pediatrician on COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids ages 5 to 11 Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children is now available for kids ages 5 to 11. President Biden is calling the move "a turning point in our battle against COVID-19." Dr. Dyan Hes, the founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City, joins CBSN to discuss how her practice is handling the rollout.