Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
Deepfakes & The Fog Of Truth
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in January 6 riot
U.K. lawmaker stabbed to death during meeting with constituents
Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre, lawyer says
FDA advisers back Johnson & Johnson COVID booster shots
Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says
Justice Department to ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law
Wreck of iconic military ship found, ending "decades-long mystery"
Shatner responds to Prince William space tourism remarks
Olympic runner Agnes Tirop's husband arrested in her killing
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On