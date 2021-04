Paris attacks: Is the new terrorism coordinated attacks on soft targets? The Paris attacks come 10 months after 20 people died during attacks on the offices of the Charlie Hebdo Magazine and a kosher supermarket in Paris. In August, three Americans stopped a man with a machine gun on a French train. Are these multiple coordinated attacks on "soft targets" an evolution of the terrorist threat in Western Europe? CBS News' national security analyst, Juan Zarate joins CBS “This Morning: Saturday”