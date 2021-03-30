Live

Parents using elderberries to treat colds and flu

Elderberry syrup is gaining popularity as an herbal remedy used to treat colds and the flu. As Alison Harmelin reports, some experts are advising caution for parents, as the effects in children are not fully known.
