Papal conclave begins to elect Pope Francis' successor | Special Report The papal conclave to elect the next leader of the Catholic Church began Wednesday with a procession into the Sistine Chapel and 133 cardinal electors swearing an oath of secrecy. The doors of the Sistine Chapel were then shut and locked as the cardinals participate in the secretive voting process. Tony Dokoupil and Norah O'Donnell anchored a CBS News Special Report.