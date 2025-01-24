Watch CBS News

Pandas make their debut at D.C.'s National Zoo

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., debuted its two new pandas to the public Friday, Bao Li and Qing Bao. The two seemed unfazed by the throngs of fans who waited months for their debut. Nancy Cordes has details.
