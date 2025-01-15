Watch CBS News

Key takeaways from Pam Bondi confirmation hearing

Senators questioned several nominees for key roles in President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration on Wednesday, including his attorney general pick Pam Bondi. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from Capitol Hill.
