Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil to remain in Louisiana ICE facility for now The Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia University's student encampment last year will remain in ICE custody in Louisiana. A Manhattan federal judge did not rule Wednesday on Mahmoud Khalil's request to be moved closer to his home in New York, but did allow Khalil's lawyers to have at least two phone calls a day with their client. CBS News legal reporter Katrina Kaufman was in the courtroom and has the details.