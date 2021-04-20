Live

Watch CBSN Live

Painting the town: Philly's artful murals

Philadelphia has an iconic art museum but some of the city's most impressive art is out on the street, thanks to the city's mural program. Anthony Mason reports on how splashing some color on city streets has lifted the spirits of the community.
