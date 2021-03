Pain during sex? What women need to know According to the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at Indiana University, up to 30 percent of women aged 18 to 59 experience some type of pain during sex in their lifetimes, compared with just 5 percent of men. Post-menopausal women are more likely to suffer from it than young women, but it can happen at any age for a variety of reasons. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook discusses the issue with Dr. Lori Warren, an Ob-Gyn and gynecologic surgeon.