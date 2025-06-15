Padilla warns about what happens "when cameras are not there" after removal from Noem event Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California, who last week was briefly detained after being forcibly removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "if that's how this administration responds to a senator with a question, don't just imagine what they're capable of, but what they are doing when the cameras are not there, to people without a title like United States senator."