Appeals court rules DOJ can regain access to sensitive documents seized in Trump search
2 American veterans captured in Ukraine released, their families say
House Jan. 6 committee sets Sept. 28 public hearing
N.Y. sues Trump, his company, seeking end to their business in state and $250 million
Ex-congressman writes book about advising Jan. 6 committee
House passes bill to reform Electoral Count Act
Robert Sarver says he's selling Suns, Mercury after being suspended him
This is how the Fed's latest interest-rate hike will affect you
TikTok to ban campaign fundraising, require verification for political accounts
Owner of Phoenix Suns, Mercury selling teams
Robert Sarver, the embattled owner of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, says he's selling both basketball teams after he was suspended from the NBA and WNBA and fined $10 million for making racist and misogynistic comments.
