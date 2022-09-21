Watch CBS News

Owner of Phoenix Suns, Mercury selling teams

Robert Sarver, the embattled owner of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, says he's selling both basketball teams after he was suspended from the NBA and WNBA and fined $10 million for making racist and misogynistic comments.
