Over 5 million Americans file for unemployment More than 5 million people filed for unemployment in the last week as coronavirus lockdowns continue through the country. Although the number is lower than the previous two weeks, the figure rounds out a grim four-week span in which over 20 million Americans filed jobless claims. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about what that figure means for the U.S.'s road to economic recovery.