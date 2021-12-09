Over 200 million Americans fully vaccinated, urged to get boosters as COVID cases rise The latest wave of COVID-19 infections is leading to more hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., and there are rising concerns about the emerging Omicron variant. CBS news correspondents Nikki Battiste and Debora Patta report from New York City and South Africa. Then, University of Virginia critical care and infectious disease physician and medical ICU director Dr. Taison Bell joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest coronavirus news.