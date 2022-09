Outrage after GOP governors send migrants to Democratic states Martha's Vineyard, known for its beaches and affluent residents, is suddenly at the center of a debate on immigration after several dozen asylum seekers arrived this week on flights from Texas that were organized by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. CBS News' Elaine Quijano reports on their journey. Then we speak with CBS News reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez about the challenges facing the U.S. immigration system.