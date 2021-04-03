Orioles exec VP: Games not important in grand scheme of Baltimore's protests The Orioles have had an unusual week since the Baltimore protests escalated into riots. Camden Yards was locked down Saturday night, and some fans expressed frustration that they could not leave the ballpark until police deemed it safe. But John Angelos, the Orioles' executive vice president and son of owner Peter Angelos, defended protesters on Twitter and those living in economic devastation. Angelos joins “CBS This Morning” from Baltimore to discuss the ongoing situation.