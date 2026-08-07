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Organ nonprofit Network For Hope shut down over allegations some donors may have been alive

Health and Human Services has decertified Network For Hope, a Kentucky-based organ procurement group, after allegations they did not follow proper safety procedures. Would-be donor TJ Hoover was hospitalized after a cardiac arrest. His family says that despite medical staff documenting improved neurological function, organ donor evaluation continued. Hoover survived. Network For Hope says they will appeal the decision.
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