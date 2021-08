Oprah on her book club selection: "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers Only on “CBS This Morning,” Oprah Winfrey reveals her new book club selection "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" by acclaimed poet Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. Honorée Fanonne Jeffers talks about weaving history into this story of a Black American family and why this is a love letter to Black women.