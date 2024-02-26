Watch CBS News

"Oppenheimer" big winner at streamed SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild handed out its first accolades since 2023's historic strike over the weekend with "Oppenheimer" continuing its awards season success. Clayton Davis, senior awards editor for Variety, joined CBS News to recap the night.
