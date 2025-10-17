Opinion writer explains why he thinks small businesses are not in trouble, after all Americans may have recently heard that several issues are spelling death to small businesses, perhaps at the hands of tariffs, mass deportations, inflation, or something else. However, an opinion piece from The Hill suggests that there is evidence to suggest these businesses are not in trouble at all. Gene Marks, founder and president of a small business consulting firm, The Marks Group, joins "The Takeout" to discuss his piece.