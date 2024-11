Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 10, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," a look at what's next for America after former President Trump's decisive victory. Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California join to discuss what's next for their parties. Plus, Britain's ambassador to the U.S., Karen Pierce, discusses the international reaction to the election.