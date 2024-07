Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 7, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation," during a critical week for President Biden's reelection campaign, moderator Robert Costa speaks to Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who has worked closely with Mr. Biden, as well as Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump. Plus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg joins.