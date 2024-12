Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Dec. 22, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," a deal was finally reached to fund the government, but was last week's Capitol Hill chaos preview of what's to come in 2025? Reps. Tony Gonzales and French Hill join to discuss. Plus, exit interviews with Sen. Joe Manchin and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.