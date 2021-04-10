Live

Watch CBSN Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, November 11

The latest on the Russian airliner crash in Egypt, a shakeup in House leadership, and the 2016 campaign, with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, and others.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.