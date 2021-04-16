Live

Watch CBSN Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, April 10

With the New York primary race heating up, “Face the Nation” has the latest from the campaign trail with Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, GOP candidate and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, and others.
