One year after first Pfizer vaccination, COVID case continue to rise

It has been exactly one year since the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine -- the first of three COVID-19 vaccines now in use in the United States. During that time, more than 480 million shots have been administered. But even with those protections, case numbers have gone up 22% in the past two weeks. That sharp increase is a stark reminder that despite the effectiveness of the vaccines, the virus is still able to spread. Michael George has the latest.
