One on one with Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff During a bus tour through southern Georgia on Wednesday, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff told CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns that the country "can't afford gridlock and paralysis" in Washington. Caitlin joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on why Ossoff thinks voter turnout will reach record levels in the state's January runoff elections.