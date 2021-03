One mother's struggle with a mentally ill child For years, Liza Long struggled to cope with her mentally ill son's violent and unpredictable behavior which repeatedly landed him in police custody or psychiatric hospitals. After many wrong diagnoses, at least a dozen different drugs and fear that he would seriously harm someone, she was finally able to get him the help he needed. Long has written a book about her experience and the failings of the mental health system, "The Price of Silence."