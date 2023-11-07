Watch CBS News

One month has passed since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7

It has been one month since Hamas' bloody terror attacks left hundreds of Israeli citizens dead, including civilians and children. Israel's war against Hamas, involving a relentless bombing campaign over Gaza, has resulted in the deaths of 10,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza. As Debora Patta reports, the UN warns of an increasing risk of genocide - and gravediggers in Gaza are simply running out of space to bury their dead.
