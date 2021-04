One family's quest for a Native American tribute A towering monument to one of the most revered figures in Native American history is slowly taking shape in South Dakota. Crazy Horse was among the leaders of the Lakota Sioux, who attacked and destroyed a U.S. Army regiment in 1876 -- a two-day battle that went down in history as Custer's Last Stand. The sculpture's creation began in 1947, and is likely to take more than a century to complete. Mark Albert traveled to the memorial to show us why.