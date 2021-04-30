Live

One-eyed horse among Kentucky Derby hopefuls

It takes a special type of horse to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. One of trainer Todd Pletcher's five horses in this year's field has gone through more than the rest in order to get to Churchill Downs. Dan Koob of CBS affiliate WLKY reports.
