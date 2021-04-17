Live

Watch CBSN Live

On The Trail: Utah's too-popular National Parks

A summertime visit to a National Park is a tradition moving into its second century. But America's parks may have become too successful in attracting visitors from around the world. Conor Knighton takes the measure of park tourism then and now.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.