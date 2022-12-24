Report: Americans hold onto $21 billion in unused gift cards

Snowplow driver shortage threatens states from Oregon to Ohio

19-year-old man killed in shooting inside Mall of America, police say

Tory Lanez found guilty in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill in sprint to avert government shutdown

Winter storm snarls Christmas travel with frigid temps and flight cancellations

Steve Hartman shares his favorite stories from 2022.

On the Road with Steve Hartman: A Year in Review Steve Hartman shares his favorite stories from 2022.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On