Omicron becomes most common COVID-19 variant in U.S. The highly contagious Omicron variant is now the most prevalent in the U.S., outpacing Delta. And a new study found that Omicron is over five times more likely to re-infect someone who has already had COVID-19. Julie Wernau, a health and medicine reporter at the Wall Street Journal, joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.