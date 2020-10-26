Ohio Democrats in heavily Republican area hope to dent GOP dominance in presidential election Democrats in Ohio's Appalachian region are approaching the 2020 general election with a mix of optimism and concern. Though there's little chance Joe Biden could win in this heavily conservative area, they're hoping he can diminish Republicans' lead enough to win the state. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Jack Turman joins CBSN anchors Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to talk about his reporting from the Buckeye State.