Hospitals overrun as U.S. reports 1 million COVID cases in a week
Watch Live: Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify on election measures
Biden warns of "very dark winter" while stressing need for COVID relief bill
Inside Iran's harrowing, sanctions-fueled coronavirus catastrophe
Hurricane Iota slams Central America days after Hurricane Eta
Where the Trump campaign's election-related lawsuits stand
Congresswoman "devastated" after neighbor found dead
Taylor Swift says back catalog sold without her knowledge
New aspect of U.S. missile defense system passes "critical" test
2020 Elections
Biden warns of "very dark winter" while stressing need for COVID relief
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Where the Trump campaign and Republicans' election-related lawsuits stand
Biden advisers reject idea of nationwide lockdowns
Trump acknowledges Biden victory before saying he's not conceding
Barack Obama speaks out on politics, the presidency, and Donald Trump
Biden begins to consider White House staff appointments
The voters who supported Biden or Trump in Georgia and North Carolina
Andy Card warns delayed transition could harm national security
Trump advisers say president has openly discussed running in 2024
When do states certify their election results?
Officials nationwide struggle to contain coronavirus' spread
Officials coast to coast are struggling to contain the pandemic's spread, as many enact new restrictions amid growing concerns for their economies. Omar Villafranca reports.
