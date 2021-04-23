Live

Officials: Battle for Mosul could take months

Officials say the military operation to liberate the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIS control could take weeks or even months. Kristina Wong, the Pentagon reporter for The Hill, joins CBSN with the latest details on the fight.
