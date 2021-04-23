Officials: Battle for Mosul could take months

Derek Chauvin Verdict
SpaceX Crew Dragon, 4 astronauts lift off to space station
CDC and FDA leaning toward resuming J&J vaccine, sources say
COVID-19 reaches Mount Everest as climber tests positive
Cop seen on video punching handcuffed woman at least twice
Moderna, Pfizer vaccines safe during pregnancy, study finds
Lawmakers hold "good discussions" on police reform in wake of Chauvin verdict
Intel community touts new emphasis on climate change
Bipartisan senators try to jumpstart self-driving vehicles legislation
Senate passes bill to address rise in attacks against Asians
Derek Chauvin Verdict
Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd's death
Biden calls Chauvin murder conviction a "step forward"
Nation reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction
Lawmakers react to Chauvin verdict
Praise for teen who filmed George Floyd's murder
What the Chauvin verdict means for reforms
George Floyd's brother on Chauvin conviction
Police reform legislation has "more momentum" post Chauvin verdict
