Officials are sounding the alarm as U.S. COVID-19 cases rise amid the spread of the Omicron variant COVID-19 infections are rising across the country, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser, says the Omicron variant could soon be the dominant strain. Moderna has announced that data shows its booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron. Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University Of Minnesota, joins CBSN to discuss.