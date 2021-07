Officers outnumbered by Capitol rioters on January 6 to testify before House committee Tuesday Officers who defended the U.S. Capitol from rioters on January 6 will testify Tuesday at the first hearing for the House select committee's investigation of the insurrection. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on a preview of the hearing and details about the lingering physical and psychological effects officers are still dealing with.